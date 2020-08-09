TONETTI, JOSEPHINE

TONETTI, Josephine Lizzi, 95, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Beloved wife of 68 years to the late Rev. Ernest L. Tonetti; sister of Jean Lizzi Pizza and the late Phillip and Daniel Lizzi. She is also survived by an abundance of devoted nieces, nephews and friends. Josephine served the Lord faithfully by her husband's side as a pianist at Faith Memorial Baptist Church and for many more years as they supported missions and other ministries. Friends may visit Thursday, August 13, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., with her funeral service starting at 11 a.m. at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. A private interment will be held in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.

