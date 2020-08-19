TOOMBS, Amy Nicole, born September 23, 1976, left us on August 15, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. While this horrible disease may have taken her body, it never took her gigantic love of life, family and especially the love she had for her children. Amy ran circles around most of us, whether it was painting her house (she became an expert!), working in the yard, playing on the beach, going out on the boat with the family, running around town with the ball teams or volunteering at the school. Amy's dream had always been to have a family, and she succeeded beyond her wildest imagination. Her children lit up her world and there was nothing she wouldn't do for them. Amy was love and sunshine - endless love for her kids, for her family, for her friends and for life itself. Her smile was contagious and it lit up a room, just like the sunshine she loved to spend hours enjoying. Amy is survived by her adoring husband, Timothy Bradley; beloved children, Nicholas and Lola Grace Bradley; mother, Norma Toombs (Richard Frazer); father, Lewis Toombs (Nancy Tunstall); big sister, Tiffany Royall (Stephen Thornton); nephew/second son, Julian Royall; her best friend of 40 years, Lauren Hynson Bradbury; her favorite four-legged furry child, Mr. Bear; and more friends and extended family than we can count. Amy would want us all to go outside, get some sunshine and love life every minute. A visitation with the family will take place Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road, with a celebration of her life following on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. For friends and family unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed at https://www.blileys.com/obituaries/obituary-listings. In lieu of flowers, we would like to encourage you to donate to a college fund that has been set up for Nicholas and Lola Grace. You may contact Tiffany Royall (tiffany.royall@gmail.com) to make a donation.