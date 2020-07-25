TOTTEN, Randolph Fowler, born on June 20, 1943, Randy was the son of Margaret Holland Ross Totten and Arthur Irving Totten Jr. He is survived by his sisters, Margaret Totten Peters and Eleanor Totten Shumaker; wife, Virginia Hunton Totten; three children, Louise Totten Knabe, Fitz Randolph Totten and Caroline Totten Gary; and seven grandchildren. He graduated from St. Christopher's in 1961, Yale University in 1965 and the University of Virginia Law School in 1968. At age 13, Randy's dentist recommended his family select an orthodontist to straighten his teeth. Almost simultaneously, another family received the same recommendation for their daughter. Both selected Dr. Tyler Haynes. The parents of Virginia Hunton and Randy met and planned for their teens to ride the Westhampton 16 bus to their appointments together. A romance blossomed on the bus that spring of 1957 and it never wilted. This July marks their 55th year of marriage. As newlyweds, Randy and Virginia moved to Charlottesville, where Randy attended law school and Virginia taught. Returning to Richmond, Randy clerked for Mr. Justice Thomas C. Gordon on the Virginia Supreme Court. A delightful person and exacting scholar, the judge became an excellent mentor. Following his clerkship, Randy joined Hunton & Williams law firm. In time, he made partner and started the Asset Securitization Team. That team worked extremely hard days, nights and weekends; they also developed enduring friendships. In retirement, Randy wrote a book "Go Team Go" to honor that group of exceptional lawyers. Family and education were always priorities for Randy. He encouraged Hunton & Williams partners to adopt a sabbatical program. And once adopted, he became the first partner to take a threemonth leave. He, Virginia and three children aged 8, 11 and 14 departed for an unforgettable journey, primarily in Australia. Travel, golf, reading, sailing and singing (almost anywhere) were always favorite ways to unwind. All of those activities and time with his family played big roles in a second sabbatical and retirement. Ever the extrovert, Randy was energized by people and devoted to his family. He was unabashedly proud of his children and their spouses, a great admirer of his parents and in-laws and simply bonkers over his seven grandchildren. He was most grateful for the outstanding medical care he received, especially from Dr. Martin Caplan, Dr. Keyur Shah and Martha Lowe. Last May, Randy completed his 49th year of joyful singing with the Grace & Holy Trinity Choir. He was also an advocate for the compelling mission of nearby St. Andrew's School. Contributions to the Choir and School are welcomed in memory of Randy. Grace & Holy Trinity Church, 8 N. Laurel St., Richmond, Va. 23220, https://ghtc.org/; St. Andrew's School, 227 S. Cherry St., Richmond, Va. 23220, www.st-andrewsschool.org. A graveside funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, at Hollywood Cemetery. There will be a livestream of the graveside service available at https:// livestream.com/accounts/7787388/events/9229803.View online memorial
