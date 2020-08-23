TRAVIS, Kenneth Jr., was called home suddenly on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Kenny, known as "Bug" to family and friends, was born to Kenneth and Elaine Scott Travis in Newport News, Virginia, on August 25, 1947. He attended Newport News Public Schools, graduating Huntington High School in 1965. He met and married the former Doris Bundy that year while he was attending North Carolina A & T College. Of that union a daughter, Deanna Renee, was born. In June 1975, Kenny and the former Debra Perry were married. They were blessed with daughter, Terri Lynn and son, Kenneth "Kenny" III. Kenny began employment with the Virginia Electrical and Power Company (VEPCO) as a lineman's helper in 1969 and worked his way up the ladder retiring from Dominion Virginia Power after 40 years as a Technical Advisor of Delivery, Safety and Training. Kenny developed many friendships over the years with the company that lasted until he passed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hayes and Minerva Travis and Samuel and Christine Scott. Kenny is survived by his wife of 45 years, Debra; daughters, Deanna and Terri; son, Kenny III; sister, Yvonne Turner (Johnnie); brother-in-law, Plummer R. Perry Jr. (Yvonne); nieces, Sonya Simpson, Monique Chandler (Randy Bowman) and Jeanine Turner; nephew, Reginald A. Perry (James); two great-nieces, three great-nephews; as well as his father's remaining siblings, his aunt, Oralee McWhite; and uncle, Willie Travis. Kenny loved his Washington "Redskins" and Virginia Cavaliers (WAHOOWA). His favorite hobby was gardening with the emphasis on "garden" tomatoes for homemade salsa. If you have ever had more than a five minute conversation with him, you knew his favorite TV channel was MSNBC. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Interment in Hampton Memorial Gardens, Hampton, Va.
