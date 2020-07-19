TRIMMER, HELEN

TRIMMER, Helen K., 81, of Henrico, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. Helen was born on August 18, 1938, to Joseph and Hermie Kelly. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Duane Kahn; her beloved dog, Trixie; her Aunt Bea; and numerous close cousins. A viewing will be held at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be a private family ceremony at her church, Deep Run Baptist Church, on Thursday, July 23, at 11 a.m. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.

