TRIMMER, Helen K., 81, of Henrico, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. Helen was born on August 18, 1938, to Joseph and Hermie Kelly. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Duane Kahn; her beloved dog, Trixie; her Aunt Bea; and numerous close cousins. A viewing will be held at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be a private family ceremony at her church, Deep Run Baptist Church, on Thursday, July 23, at 11 a.m. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Richmond Public Schools will have fully virtual learning in the fall because of COVID-19
-
Virginia becomes first state to adopt COVID-19 worker safety rules
-
15 women tell the Washington Post they were sexually harassed by Washington Redskins executives
-
'The nicest thing the city has ever done': After nearly 30 years of waiting, Sidewalk Cafe finally gets its patio
-
Northam to convene legislature for special session starting Aug. 18