TROUTMAN, Charles Joseph, 93, of Chesterfield County, Va., a combat veteran of WWII and a veteran of the Korean War, passed away on July 29, 2020. He served in the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army Air Corps and the U.S. Air Force. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Buck Troutman; and his son, David Joseph Troutman, also a veteran. He is survived by his children, Lisa Ebeling, Jennifer Ritz and Paul Troutman; and his grandchildren. He was a parishioner at the Church of the Epiphany. Joe retired from Dominion Energy and was an active member of the Richmond Amateur Radio Club and the Richmond Amateur Telecommunications Society. Joe was an electronics specialist. His family and friends would like to thank his caregiver, Gina Steinruck and the staff at the Hospice Facility of McGuire VA Medical Center for their devoted service and care. A private service will be held graveside in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.
