TRUAX, Rebecca Elizabeth "Becky," 73, of Chester, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at John Randolph Medical Center. She was born March 21, 1947, in Steubenville, Ohio, to the late Clyde W. and Jean Joan Haynes Truax. Becky was a 1965 graduate of Weir High School in Weirton, West Virginia, a 1969 graduate of the College of Steubenville, now Franciscan University, with a B.A. in French. She also attended grad school at Perdue University in West Lafayette Indiana. She worked at the downtown Richmond Thalhimers from 1975 until their closing and held a number of positions during her many years as a buyer for the Book and Toy Departments. Becky retired from BB&T in 2012 after 19 years of service. She loved cats, books and country music. Becky leaves her best friend, Cheryl P. Grant of Pocasset, Mass.; and her friend and caretaker, Rita Rice of Hopewell. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Virginia 23220. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
