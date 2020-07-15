TRUMP, John Fulton, age 83, died July 10, 2020, in Crewe, Virginia. John was born in Crewe, Va., to Carl and Virginia Marguerite Firesheets Trump. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Charlotte; children, Tennie, Ann and Paul; and grandchildren, Shelby, Zachary, Toni, Maya, Eva and Adela. John left Crewe for the Washington, D.C. area at the age of 17 to embark in his new life, where he spent the next 50-plus years. During this time, he obtained his master's degree, served in the Air National Guard and worked in various jobs to include the FBI, Jefferson Federal Savings and Loan and the White House Historical Association. After retirement, he and his wife returned to Crewe, Va., to the farmhouse where he was raised. John was a loving husband, father and grandfather and a great care provider. He was always ready to lend a helping hand. 'Til the end, he was known for his granddad hugs, being a passionate outdoors man and his ability to spin a tale. To all of us who knew him, his hugs, stories and company will be missed. Remains rest at Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 S. Main St., Blackstone, Va. 23924. Viewing will be held at Hamner-McMillian Funeral home, Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. Due to COVID-19, we ask that you take the appropriate precautions and to please wear a mask. Service will be held at the Crewe Cemetery for family members Friday, July 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please consider a donation to either: The National Wild Turkey Federation, https://your.nwtf.org/donate/ or The Alzheimer Association, https://www.alz.org/.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
More tenants leaving Stony Point Fashion Park: Sur la Table closing; CinéBistro's reopening uncertain
-
Two Monument Avenue residents sue over removal of Confederate statues, urge their restoration
-
State board backs plan for removing Lee monument by cutting it in three sections
-
UPDATED: Richmond judge bars removal of lone remaining Richmond-owned Confederate statue
-
Federico brothers convicted in brazen Chesterfield murder-for-hire plot to kill 3
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Mausoleum sold for $7270 in 2016, sell for $6270. Call Robert, …
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Sites 3 & 4. Lot 255. Hillside Garden. Both for $1500. Call…