Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 6, 2020 @ 12:29 am
TUCK, Alvin Thomas, 84, of Kenbridge, Va.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to families. However, we are happy to accept submissions from family members pending proper verification of death. For pricing and submission instructions, contact us at 804-643-4414 or by email.
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 cemetery plots with vault & marker. Value $12,600, will sel…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.