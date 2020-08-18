TUCK, James Alfred, 91, of Victoria, Va., joined his wife Barbara in Heaven on August 16, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Kyna T. Otey (Vern); and his son, James L. Tuck (Betsy); four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sisters, Marjorie T. Paynter (Fred) and Evelyn T. Harding (Morrell); sister-in-law, Evelyn Johnson; and special friend, Jean Gay; numerous nieces and nephews. James served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, retired as a conductor for Norfolk and Southern Railway and was a member of the Victoria Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Tuesday (today), from 4 to 8 p.m. at the home of Kyna and Vern Otey, 3724 Old Mansion Road, Lunenburg, Va. 23952. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Victoria Baptist Church or the Victoria Fire and Rescue. Online condolences may be made at www.clarkeandstaples.com.
