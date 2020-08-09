TUCKER, DOROTHY "DOT"

TUCKER, Dorothy "Dot" P., age 79, of Midlothian, Va. went to be with the Lord May 5, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Joy Sadler (Wes); son, Clint Tucker (Bambi); sister, Alice West; sister-in-law, Becky Tucker Mingee; grandsons, Hudson and Jordan Sadler and Chase and Taylor Tucker. Preceded in death by her parents, George and Nellie Parrott; and her brothers, Francis, Thomas, Roy and Joseph Parrott. She retired from Hoover & Strong after many years of service. She was a fun loving woman and everyone who met her loved her! She will be greatly missed by so many. "She did it her way!" Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel. Online condolences may be made at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.

