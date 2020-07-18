TUCKER, Hilda "Dah" Rose Jones, the fourth child of Essie Rowena Childress Jones and John Thomas Jones, born June 3, 1934, passed away on June 29, 2020, in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Polly Seward; and brothers, John, Roger and Mason. Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Kay Tucker Blackburn (Jim) and Thomas Keith Tucker (Wanda); granddaughters, Katherine Blackburn Agelasto (Parker), Ashley Nicole Davis (Matthew); grandsons, James Edward Blackburn Jr. (Ambika), John Taylor Tucker (Tiffany); and great-grandchildren, Kate, Camp, Levi, Jack, Rylee and Sawyer; two sisters, Mary Davis and Ruth Houck (Stuart); along with many nieces/nephews/cousins and friends, each of whom Dah loved dearly. Hilda began her 30-year career with the federal government in 1959, with the greatest number of years spent in a job she loved at McGuire Veterans Hospital. After her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her Mary Kay family; however, her greatest joy came from dedicating her time and energy to her family, particularly her grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Epworth United Methodist Church, 15941 South Giles Road, Amelia Court House, Va., with Rev. Raymond G. Rowland officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, C/O Jack Easter, 300 Bluegrass Road, Midlothian, Va. 23114. Online condolences may be made at www.woodyfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
