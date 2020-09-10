Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

TUCKER, Phyllis Gibson "Tish," died September 5, 2020. Survivors include daughters, Louise Tucker Anderson (Douglas) of Arlington, Va., Mary Scott Tucker McGowan (Patrick) of Richmond and Adelia Tucker Harkess (Jim) of Cathedral City, Calif.; sister, Lucy Fielding of Millersville, Md.; brother, William Gibson of Rockwood, Tenn.; grandsons, Anthony Graham McGowan and Edwin Christopher McGowan, of Richmond; and nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends at Woody Funeral Home-Parham, 1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229, Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m.