TUCKER, Richard Alexander Sr., 87, of Richmond, departed this life on August 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Martha Tucker; four children, Marilynn Burton, Larry Tucker (Cheryl), Richard Tucker Jr. (Lita) and Althea Banks; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Wallace and Henry Lee Derricott; two sisters, Carolyn Tillman and Jane Pollard; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Wilson & Associates' - South Chapel, 1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Richard Tucker, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Aug 21
Funeral Service
Friday, August 21, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Wilson & Associates Funeral Service (South Chapel)
1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Richmond, VA 23224
1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.