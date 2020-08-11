TURNER, J.

TURNER, J. Edwin, 88, of Ashland, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Jon E. Turner; parents, John L. and Lillian Turner; sisters, Amy Henritz and Wanda Grove. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sue Turner; son, Tim Turner (Robin); daughter-in-law, Amy Turner; grandchildren, Janie Rexrode (Trevor), Forrest, Mason, Madelyn, Beau and Bryce Turner; a brother, Stanley Turner (Betty Lou); and numerous nieces and nephews. Edwin was a 1960 graduate of James Madison University. A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, at the Reid Chapel, Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Highway, Ashland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences at www.nelsenashland.com.

