TURNER, Jean Mabry, 81, of Richmond, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry C. Turner; parents, Col. Leland S. Mabry, D.D.S. and Helen Wilkes Mabry; son, Christopher Allen Turner; beloved aunt and uncle, Frank and Julia W. Tignor. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Leland L. Turner (Shiela), Carol Turner Todd (Robert); grandchildren, Brandon and Shannon Turner, Katrina and Abby Todd; great-grandchildren, Kyleigh and Dawson Ragland. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 28, at 3 p.m. in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150. It would please Mrs. Turner if memorial gifts would be give to Community Missions at First Baptist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com.
