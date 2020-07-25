TURNER, Lloyd (Butch) Earl, 72, of Chesterfield, VA, died July 21, 2020. Born and raised in Chesterfield, VA, he was the son of the late Linwood Robert and Della Moyer Turner. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, graduated with an Associates degree from John Tyler, worked almost 30 years at Media General and became a courier after that. For many years you could find him at the bowling alley or the ballfield. Those are things he did, but what he was, was the heart of our family. My mom's hubby, our dad and the best Papa. He was selfless and our protector. He loved us so big and so hard. He always made it right and good and better. He is survived by his wife Janice. They knew each other most of their lives and were married for almost 48 years. They drove each other crazy in the best way and loved each other fiercely. He would do anything for Mom. There was always so much laughter and so many late night talks, especially about ushis favorite daughter and favorite son. He is survived by his daughter (me), Kimberly Voxland and her husband Scott and the true apple of his eye, his granddaughter Logan or Piggles or LoLo. There are no words to describe what being a Papa meant to him. He adored Logan and she adores him and we have no doubt that she has the most fiercely protective guardian angel. When she hears thunder she knows that is Papa. Dad once asked me what things stick out when my brother and I think of him as a dad. I told him then, it's not really the individual things. It's what those things add up to...the best dad that two kids could have. But here are just a few. Tractor rides. In your lap or on the wagon. Following behind you in the garden as you tilled. The cold soil on my bare feet. Hundreds of phone calls that started- "Dad, I'm having a bad day." Baseball games and playing catch in the field. Word problems. Thunderstorms. Ghost stories at the beach. Riding on your shoulders. Giving me away- twice! Sitting in your lap watching football. Sunday meals after church. Steakums. Two please with cheese and Heinz 57. Friday night popcorn. Mornings before school when no one was allowed to speak to me but you. Canned sausage on Saturday mornings. Honeybuns and snickers from the store. Bringing you iced tea in a jar when you were bushhogging or plowing. Riding in the green Vega on the way to the beach. Burning trash. Playing Super Mario. Always waving goodbye and tooting the horn. The smell of tobacco in your shirt pocket and Merit Menthol 100s. Laughter and teasing. Lots of laughter and teasing. He is survived by his son, Jason Turner. His best friend. In Jason's words, "Love doesn't come close to describing what I feel for you. I am so proud of you and you succeeded in life in every way a man could. I hope that we can continue to spread love the way you always did and I hope that I can be just like you. You worked hard your whole life and kept us from hurt and protected us. Your work is through and you did so great. I'll never feel greater pride than I do calling you my dad. Rest easy Popyou earned it." Dad was preceded in death by his brother Garland Turner and by many of his aunts and uncles that he adored. He is survived by his brother Robert Turner and his sisters Mildred Paulette, Rose Turner and Grace Kidd and many, many nieces and nephews. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, July 26 from noon to 4 p.m. at J.T. Morriss and Sons at 3050 W. Hundred Road, Chester, Virginia 23831. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
