TURNER, Robert Milford, 85, of Chesterfield, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Robert was born and raised in Chesterfield, and was the son of the late Robert Linwood Turner and Della Heacock Turner. Raised in a tight-knit farming family, Robert retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation in 1984, where he filled several supervisory roles during his career. He gave over 12,000 hours of volunteer service at Chippenham Hospital during his retirement, helping hundreds of families during difficult times with his gentle and steadfast presence and prayer. Robert was a Deacon Emeritus at Second Branch Baptist Church in Chesterfield, his home church since he was an infant. He served as a Sunday School teacher, sang with his strong baritone in the choir for many years and was known to all as a warm, loving and faithful man of God. In his free time along with his volunteer work, Robert's hobby was repairing lawn mowers with his best friend and cousin, Calvin Turner, and they were known as the best small engine repairmen in South Chesterfield. Robert joins in heaven his beloved wife of 42 years, Elizabeth Dills Turner; his brothers, Garland Turner and Lloyd Turner; and his cousin, Calvin Turner. He is survived by his children, Barbara Turner Cooley, Milford Bruce Turner and John Kevin Turner, all of Chesterfield and James Russell Turner (Dawn) of Amelia; his grandchildren, Nicole Cade Crowder (Joe), Daniel Cade, Christina Cade Odom (Garrett), Dakota Turner (Matt) and James Samuel Turner; five great-grandchildren; his sisters, Millie Paulett, Rose Turner and Evelyn Kidd; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Robert was a kind, gentle and deeply devout man of God and he will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. Family will receive friends Monday, August 10, from 12 to 1 p.m. at Second Branch Baptist Church, with his service following at 1 p.m. Family interment in the Solomon Wilson Family Cemetery will take place immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Second Branch Baptist Church Building fund.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
