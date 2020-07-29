TURNER, Thomas A. Sr., 85, of Mechanicsville, left us on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Constance "Connie" Turner. He leaves behind his three children, Karen, Tommy and Matthew and his wife, Holly Turner; as well as seven grandchildren. He was an electrician for 34 years before retiring. He enjoyed fishing and spending time at the river. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

