TURNER, Thomas A. Sr., 85, of Mechanicsville, left us on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Constance "Connie" Turner. He leaves behind his three children, Karen, Tommy and Matthew and his wife, Holly Turner; as well as seven grandchildren. He was an electrician for 34 years before retiring. He enjoyed fishing and spending time at the river. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.View online memorial
Tags
Most Popular
-
Hanover supervisor decries 'lack of leadership' following School Board decision on Confederate school names
-
WATCH NOW: Night of unrest in Richmond ends with 6 arrests, property damage and a truck set ablaze
-
WATCH NOW: Lee statue, Confederate busts, removed overnight from Old House chamber at Va. Capitol
-
WATCH NOW: Northam announces new COVID restrictions in Hampton Roads region amid surge of cases
-
Tonight: George Floyd's family in Richmond to launch 'George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project' at Robert E. Lee statue