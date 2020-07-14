UNDERHILL, Patsy Crox, 95, of Tappahannock, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. Born October 5, 1924, in Tasso, Tennessee, she was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Alfred Crox and Ruth Duncan Crox; sister, Carolyn Ann Crox Craig; and her husband of 62 years, Harold Alexander Underhill. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Ann Underhill of Tappahannock; four nephews, George Craig (Jennifer) of Merritt Island, Fla., Henry (Hank) Craig (Tricia) of Cleveland, Tenn., David Craig (Joann) of White Plains, N.Y., Roger Craig (Julia) of Summerville, S.C. She was a proud alumna of the University of Tennessee (go Big Orange), where she was a member of the Delta Zeta sorority. Patsy was a gifted seamstress and artist. She made it her life mission to trace her family history and "dig up" every ancestor possible. She almost succeeded. She and Harold rubbed many tombstones throughout Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia looking for those kin. She was an active member of The Huguenot Society of Virginia, National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century and Daughters of the American Revolution, holding many offices at local and regional levels in all. She was a member of Rappahannock Christian Church in Dunnsville, Va. The family would like to thank the staff of Essex House, her longtime caregivers Charlotte Meuse, Tracy Clayton and Patti Hicks and the nurses of Riverside Hospice. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock. Interment will follow in Rappahannock Christian Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Rappahannock Christian Church Restoration Fund, P.O. Box 1111, Dunnsville, Va. 22454. Current state-mandated restrictions will be applied, including appropriate face coverings. The staff will give instructions upon arrival to those who attend.View online memorial
