URBINE, Evelyn L., 89, of Powhatan, widow of Louis C. Urbine, passed away July 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ann Urbine; and grandson, Jason Jackson. She is survived by two children, Cathy Wilborn (Stacy), Louis Urbine II (Lisa); one brother, Bobby Layne (Ashley); two grandchildren, Cheyenne Urbine (Jack Lander), Austin Urbine; many extended family and friends. Services will be live-streamed Friday, at 11 a.m. on St. Luke's Episcopal Church Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 2245 Huguenot Trail, Powhatan, Va. 23139. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
