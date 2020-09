Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

VAN CAMP, Bernice T., departed this life September 2, 2020. She is survived by a host of loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Friday, September 11, 2020, from 3 to 8 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Saturday, at 11 a.m.