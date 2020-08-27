VARLEY, Mary Anne, 70, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on August 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael John Finderson; mother, Lily Marguerite Finderson; son, Jack Varley III; sister, Nancy Joyce Harris; and husband, Jack Varley Sr. She is survived by her brother, James Douglas Finderson (Kathleen); children, Jack Varley Jr., Jennifer Varley (John), Jacqueline Varley, Maryanne Monge (Jose), Jenny Varley, Jackie Mejia, Joseph Ranger and Kenneth Ranger (Allison); 24 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and her beloved pets. Born in Norfolk, Va., Mary Anne was always bursting with energy. She loved the beach, nature and painting, but her greatest love was her many children and grandchildren, whom she adored. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. August 28, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 8200 Woodman Road, Richmond, Va. Those attending Mass must wear a mask and sign in at the front door on the day of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage donations in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be made at www.blileys.com.
VARLEY, MARY
