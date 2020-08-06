VARNER, Bobby Joe "Bob," departed this life on August 2, 2020, after a hard fought battle with cancer. Bob was the proud son of a coal miner born on Christmas Day, 1934, in Dunham, Kentucky, to Luther and Drusilla Varner. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Don Varner and Bill Varner. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Anne Miller Varner; daughter, Pamela Simms (Jay); son, Luke Varner (Mary Jo); and son, Stephen Varner (Michelle); grandsons, Linwood Simms, Zachary Varner, Jeremy Varner; great-grandson, Liam; and brother, Gary Varner (Peggy) of Johnson City, Tenn. Bob was a career educator, earning a B.A. degree from East Tennessee State University, and a master's in Education from UVA. He was the principal of JW Adams Elementary School, Pound, Va., for 20 years and developed many programs and policies which profoundly influenced the positive development of children in the community. Bob was a tireless worker, avid reader, generous, kind, giving and humorous. He will always be remembered as a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. Memorial donations may be made to Missionaries of Charity, P.O. Box 883, Jenkins, Ky. 41537 or St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 709 Buffalo St., Farmville, Va. 23901. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Theresa's Catholic Church with interment to follow in Trinity Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends starting at 10 a.m. at the church. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of BOBBY VARNER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.