VAUGHAN, Gloria

VAUGHAN, Gloria Crowder, 91 and a half, of Richmond, was welcomed by her family in Heaven on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was predeceased by her son, Ronald; and sisters, Constance and Shirley. She is survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer Vaughan and Kristen Blair; brother, Raymond Crowder; one great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. Gloria was an avid bowler, liked sketching, gardening, dancing, boating and was a fan of cooking shows. She was good company and will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. 23222 on Tuesday, August 4, at 1 p.m.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Gloria VAUGHAN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.