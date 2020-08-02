VAUGHAN, Gloria Crowder, 91 and a half, of Richmond, was welcomed by her family in Heaven on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was predeceased by her son, Ronald; and sisters, Constance and Shirley. She is survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer Vaughan and Kristen Blair; brother, Raymond Crowder; one great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. Gloria was an avid bowler, liked sketching, gardening, dancing, boating and was a fan of cooking shows. She was good company and will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. 23222 on Tuesday, August 4, at 1 p.m.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Two national retailers coming to Chester shopping center as anchor tenants
-
Editorial: Where is the leadership?
-
Hopewell grad Darrell Taylor signs $6.7 million deal with Seahawks
-
Lohmann: How one man discovered his Black family's blond-haired, blue-eyed relation -- and a Richmond story worth telling
-
WATCH NOW: Northam announces new COVID restrictions in Hampton Roads region amid surge of cases
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN - Sale. 2 burial plots, double head stone included. Call 804-672-0406.
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Plot Idlewood 121, near Civil War soldier's memorial. Price, $25,000. Joh…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 cemetery plots with vault & marker. Value $12,600, will sel…