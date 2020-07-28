VERNON, Ralph Edward "Road Foreman," 87, of N. Chesterfield, died peacefully at home on July 19, 2020, with his loving wife of 62 years, his daughter and granddaughter by his side. Born in Blackstone, Va., he is survived by his wife, Billiedale R. Vernon; his daughter, Leslie A. Vernon (John Myers) of Sterling, Va.; his granddaughter, Hannah C. Vernon of Culpeper, Va.; several cousins, extended family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Edward L. Vernon of Culpeper, Va.; and his parents, Maynard and Inez Vernon. Ralph was a patriot who served his country for nine years in the Army National Guard. Known as "Road Foreman" during his trucking career, he was most proud of his 32-year safe driving record of over 100,000 miles with Gulf Oil/Chevron. He enjoyed working with several other trucking lines and was honored by many fellow truckers at his retirement in 1992. Ralph was devoted to his church, where he served in many capacities as usher, helped with Wednesday night dinners and with the annual Brunswick stew events. For 10 years, Ralph and his wife took pride in planting and maintaining the front gardens of the church. He was dedicated to his cardiac rehab program and friends for 22 years. Ralph never met a stranger and was quick to share a joke or a kind and encouraging word. He enjoyed the simple pleasures of life- good food, a beautiful morning and the sanctuary of the home backyard gardens. A memorial service will be held on August 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Providence United Methodist Church, 901 S. Providence Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23236. The service will be livestreamed at www.providenceumc.net/live.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of RALPH VERNON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.