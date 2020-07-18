VITEK, Frances Hydro, 85, of Henrico, Va., formerly of Nesquehoning, Pa., peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was a loving wife to Stephen "Coach" Vitek for 59 years and was a devoted mother to her children, Karen Vitek (who preceded her in death), Ann Vitek and Victor Vitek (Sonya). Along with her husband, daughter and son, she is survived by nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Stephen and Elizabeth (Hanisuk) Hydro. She was also preceded in death by five sisters, Elizabeth Kowalski, Mary Petit, Helen Kowalevich, Julia Kruczek and Josephine Citrano; and four brothers, Michael, Stephen, Edward and an infant, Stephen. After graduating from Nesquehoning High School, she was a sewing machine operator at the former Ruth Manufacturing Company, Nesquehoning, until moving to Virginia in 1962. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Va. An avid cook and baker, Frances was known to make the best pie crust and pirohy south of Pennsylvania! She was a sly gin rummy player, and enjoyed watching baseball and traveling with Stephen to NC State home football games in Raleigh. Her beautiful voice could be heard singing and humming throughout the house, in the car, out shopping, well... just about anywhere, and most importantly, in church, one of her favorite places. Her infectious smile, sweet laugh and gentle spirit seemed to make everyone around her feel happy, calm and loved. Funeral and burial services are pending. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 8200 Woodman Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228.View online memorial
