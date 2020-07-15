VOLLEY, RONALD

VOLLEY, Ronald, age 69, of Richmond, departed this life July 11, 2020. He is survived by two sisters, Alfreda Dolphin (Arnold) and Nancy Nicholson (Charles); one brother, Robert Wood (Rosalind); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

