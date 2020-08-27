WADE, Betty Lee Taylor, 87, of Hanover, died Monday, August 24, 2020. She was the widow of A.C. Wade, a member of Concord Baptist Church and had enjoyed working as a receptionist for the Virginia State Police for several years. Her survivors include a daughter, Debbie Thomas (Buddy); three grandchildren, Brad Thomas (Jenn), Haley Kennedy (Roger), Katie Matassa; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Pat Blanton; a son, Taylor Blanton; and a grandson, Joel Blanton. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Bowling Green Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
