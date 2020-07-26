WAGNER, Shirley Hughes, 88, of Varina, passed away at her home on July 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Wagner. Left to cherish her memory are her five children, Kathy Robinson (Sterling), Colleen Burton (Bubba), Christy Owens (Roy), Karen Maxey (David) and Kevin Wagner (Denny). She also leaves behind to continue her legacy 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Although afforded the gift of travel in the years her husband was employed with Eastern Airlines, for her, there truly was no place like home and her family. In the last years of her life, she gained such enjoyment from time spent with her grand and great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Please note that masks are required. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to your local pet rescue or the American Cancer Society.View online memorial
