WALKER, Shona Hall, age 53, of Henrico, received her angel wings on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She is survived by her longtime boyfriend, George Kee; two dogs, Foxxy and Sofia; six siblings, Clarence Hall Jr., Clifton Hall, Jeffrey Hall (Lynn), Karen Reed, Belinda Davis, Brenda Puryear (Maynard). The family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Bliley's Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road. Funeral ceremony will be private. Please wear masks at the viewing.View online memorial
