WALLER, Barry Lewis, 74, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on August 31, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Brown Waller; his ex-wife, Cheryl P. Waller; his daughters, Kathy Waller Putnam (Jeff Putnam), Karen Waller Land (Jody Land); and his granddaughter, Cohen Land. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jacqueline McCabe Sale; and his father, Frank Samuel Waller Jr.; and his stepfather, John Minor Sale Jr. Born in Richmond, Va. and graduate of Hermitage High School (Class of 1965), Barry worked over 30 years with Henrico County. Barry was happiest on a boat fishing. The family will receive friends and loved ones from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 4, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, at 2 p.m. at Maplewood Cemetery, Spotswood Trail (Rt. 33), Gordonsville, Va. 22942, with a Celebration of Life announced at a later date. The family would appreciate flowers or a donation to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
WALLER, BARRY
View online memorial