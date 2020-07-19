WALLER, Devin Jalen "Devo," 18, born October 5, 2001, departed this life unexpectedly on July 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved Nannie, Cathy L. Grady. He is survived by his father, Quinton Waller; mother, Jennifer Davidson; stepfather, Christopher Davidson; sisters, T'yanna, Iyana, Alicia, Daisa and Madison; brothers, Treyvon, Khari and Cameron; grandparents, Esther and Mickey Edmunds and Papa John Goff; nephews, Aries and Vernon Jr.; niece, Jeilani; aunt, Candis; cousin, Braiden; uncle, Mike-Mike; best friends, Day-Day and ST; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins. Devo adored the time that he spent with his family and especially cherished his niece and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Virginia 23222 with Vernon Waller Sr. officiating. Funeral arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Richmond Public Schools will have fully virtual learning in the fall because of COVID-19
-
Virginia becomes first state to adopt COVID-19 worker safety rules
-
15 women tell the Washington Post they were sexually harassed by Washington Redskins executives
-
'The nicest thing the city has ever done': After nearly 30 years of waiting, Sidewalk Cafe finally gets its patio
-
Northam to convene legislature for special session starting Aug. 18