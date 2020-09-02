WALLS, George Thomas "Tom" Jr., of Glen Allen, went to be with his Lord on August 29, 2020. Born on December 9, 1938, he was preceded in death by his parents, Cintrolia Cyrene Childress Walls and George Thomas Walls. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn Martin Walls; his son, G. Thomas Walls III (Teresa); two grandsons, Daniel Thomas Walls and Steven Alexander Walls; and many other family and friends. Tom was a science teacher at Brookland Junior High School and Byrd Middle School in Henrico County for over 24 years and a cabinetmaker for over 60 years. He was a charter member of Farrington Volunteer Fire Department in Hanover County and owner of G. T. Walls Cabinet Shop. Tom served as an elder and Sunday school teacher at Calvary Christian Church in Hanover County for many years and served as interim minister for Church of Christ at Ashland for several years. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Calvary Christian Church, with interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary Christian Church Cemetery Fund.
WALLS, GEORGE "TOM" JR.
View online memorial