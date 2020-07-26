WALSH, Helen Smith, 94, departed this life peacefully on July 19, 2020, at Sunrise of Richmond Assisted Living facility. Born in New York City but a resident of Virginia for nearly 70 years, the last 42 in Richmond, Helen was preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly 60 years, Edward James Walsh. She is survived by four children, James H. Walsh (Janice) of Richmond, William S. Walsh (Kathryn) of Wilmington, N.C., Virginia E. Fahey (John) of Hampstead, N.C. and David A. Walsh (Lisa) of Washington, D.C.; 10 grandchildren, Tracy, Courtney, Eric, Sara, Jody, Jessie, Jef, Ben, Sam and Jake; and 14 great-grandchildren. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Helen lived a full and remarkable life. Her gentle and sharing spirit uplifted everyone who knew her, especially her family, the passion of her life. A longtime member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Richmond, Helen's faith was important to her. She also was a voracious reader who believed strongly in the value of education. Nothing delighted her more than beating her college-educated children and their spouses in family trivia contests, which she did regularly. Travel was another of her lifelong interests, and so, too, was service to others. Whether it was providing a home to foster children or delivering Meals on Wheels, her concern and compassion for those in need was genuine and obvious. While Helen worked outside the home for most of her adult life, she was the consummate homemaker and a wonderful cook, and her children and grandchildren always looked forward to returning home for one of grandma's special meals. Fudge birthday cakes were in particular demand, and Helen dutifully baked several a year. When she and Ed retired, they found an outlet for their lifelong interests in education and travel, crisscrossing the country by car to participate in Elderhostel programs, now called "Road Scholars." They often were accompanied by their dear and longtime friends, Werner and Inge Hotrich. It was a shattering blow when her childhood sweetheart and husband for so many years died of cancer in 2004, but showing the resiliency those who knew her had come to expect, Helen put her life back together. She learned to use a computer very late in life, drove a car into her 90s, lived independently until a year ago and wrote a remarkable collection of essays in her 80s, several of which were published in the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Helen Walsh led a life of purpose, consequence and engagement. The world is better off because she was here. She was and is deeply loved and will never be forgotten. Close friends and family will celebrate her extraordinary life in a private service at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Richmond. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Martin's Church or Feed More's Meals on Wheels. The family would like to thank the staff at Sunrise of Richmond for the loving care they extended to Helen in the last year of her life.View online memorial
