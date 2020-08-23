WALTERS, Timothy Wayne, 60, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. Born in Roanoke, Va., he was the son of the late Billy Dalton and Peggy L. Poff Walters. Mr. Walters was a co-owner of Chester Body Shop, Inc. with his brother, Rickey. He is survived by his brother, Rickey Walters and wife, Tammy; a niece, Rebecca Calhoun (John); two nephews, Jason Walters (Alicia) and Jonathan Walters (Hillary); great-niece and nephews, Ashden, Benaiah, Harper, Haddon, Beckett and coming soon, Grifton. A memorial service will take place on September 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Destination Church, 5258 Oaklawn Boulevard, Hopewell, Va. 23860. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
