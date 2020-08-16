WALTON, Patricia Ann Wilmore, 74, of Goochland, went to be with the Lord on August 2, 2020. Born July 18, 1946, she was preceded by former husband, William Bruce Walton. She is survived by her three children, Dana Beth Hunnewell, Bruce Duane Walton and Christina Lee Walton; three grandchildren, Brandelyn Harris, Christopher Hunnewell and Cameron Ashburn; and one great-grandson, Joshua Harris. Due to COVID-19, there will be no memorial service at this time.View online memorial
