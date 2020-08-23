WANDEL, Dana Sue McNair, 75, of Henrico, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Landon McNair and Norma Sue Allen McNair. She is survived by her husband, Gary Wandel; son, Thomas Baitis of Florida; and twin sister, Paula Sue McNair Sorrell (Fred) of Goochland, Va.; a niece in Henrico and a nephew in Florida. A graduate of RPI, she began her career at Thalhimer's department stores, followed by retail management positions in Georgia, Florida and then back to Virginia in 2000. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, at Woody Funeral Home Parham Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Heart Association, heart.org/donate or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.
