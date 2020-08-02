WARD, Cordelia Harrison (Hurst), age 76, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was born February 20, 1944 in Atlanta, Georgia, and was the daughter of the late Benjamin Harrison and Mary Davis Harrison. She attended St. Catherine's School and Sweet Briar College. Delia is survived by her two children, Basil Leonard Hurst III (Sarah) of Richmond, Va. and Benjamin Harrison Ward (Lu) of Roanoke, Va.; and her five grandchildren, Spencer Hurst, Sam Hurst, Charlie Hurst, Beau Hurst and Isaac Ward. A private service and interment will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 6, in Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in her memory to Sweet Briar College.View online memorial
