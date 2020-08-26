WARD, Katrina E., 80, on August 19, 2020, beloved daughter of the late Elmore B.H. Ward Sr. and Mary H. Ward; and preceded in death by brother, Elmore Ward Jr., passed away. She is survived by her brother, Leon C. Ward (Dale); nieces, Leda K. Anderson (Ron), Brianne Loveday (Johnnie); nephew, Tristan L. Ward; and a host of great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains may be viewed Thursday, August 27, at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Avenue, from 4 to 6 p.m. and where eulogistic services will be held Friday, August 28, 11 a.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
Service information
Aug 27
Viewing
Thursday, August 27, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave.
Richmond, VA 23223
Aug 28
Service
Friday, August 28, 2020
11:00AM
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave.
Richmond, VA 23223
