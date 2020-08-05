WARD, Ralph Cordell, of Richmond, Va., died on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He battled heart failure with steadfast grace, humor and remarkable strength, inspiring his family and friends with awe. He is survived by his wife, Sally; daughter, Debra Marr of Yardley, Pa.; son, Del Ward (Nallibe); and granddaughter, Noah. Born to Ralph Cordell Ward Sr. and Mabel Josephine Cross on March 11, 1935, he grew up in Rockville, Md. While attending Montgomery Blair High School, he excelled in football, basketball and baseball, earning letters in those sports for three years. He was also elected to many leadership positions, including class president. Ralph was offered a football scholarship to several universities but chose to attend the University of Maryland, where he excelled with Coach Jim Tatum. He was also a member of the baseball team, achieving the third highest batting average in the ACC Conference. Ralph graduated from the University of Maryland with honors and in 1955, married his high school sweetheart, Sally Corzine. He was a loving and devoted husband throughout their 65 years of marriage. Ralph had a remarkable career in the food industry. He accepted a clerk position with Safeway Stores during his college years and worked his way through the ranks to Regional Vice President at the age of 33. He was also a founding board member of Fidelity Federal Savings Bank. After retiring from Safeway, he enjoyed a 10-year career as Director of Sales and Marketing for the State of Virginia's Department of Agriculture. An avid golfer, he was a member of Willow Oaks Country Club for more than 40 years and enjoyed annual golf vacations with his wife, Sally, and several close friends. Ralph cared deeply about his employees and in retirement heard from so many of them. He was funny, humble and kind in all his leadership roles. He will always be loved and greatly missed. He was the rock for his family and all his thoughts were about them. Due to Coronavirus precautions, a private service will be held. Memorial tributes may be posted online at Blileys.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
RPD assigns Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney a security detail because of 'credible and ongoing threats'
-
Two national retailers coming to Chester shopping center as anchor tenants
-
UPDATED: Judge dismisses Lee statue lawsuit, but issues injunction in separate case, barring removal
-
WATCH NOW: Midlothian immunologist believes COVID-19 was in U.S. earlier than thought
-
Farrell 'not going anywhere' as Dominion resets leadership succession
Remembering Loved Ones
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Plot Idlewood 121, near Civil War soldier's memorial. Price, $25,000. Joh…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 cemetery plots with vault & marker. Value $12,600, will sel…