 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WARINNER, NORMAN

WARINNER, NORMAN

WARINNER, NORMAN

WARINNER, Norman Stewart, passed away peacefully in his home on September 1, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley B. Warinner; his son, Glen Warinner (Theresa); and his grandchildren, Brock, Samantha, Nicholas and Anthony. He labored dutifully for C & P Telephone Company and later with AT&T for his entire working life, and was also a longtime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America Club and enjoyed traveling with them in his motor home all over the USA. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. on September 11, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. 23222. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association Fund. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.

View online memorial

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News