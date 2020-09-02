WARREN, Alfreda Wood, 64, passed into eternal life to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 30, 2020. She was born on October 11, 1955, in Richmond, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Lewis Wood Jr. and Alfreda Lane Wood; brothers, William Lewis Wood III and Alfred Rhem Wood. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, James "Richard" Warren; her brother, Otto Lane Wood and his wife, Beth Bowman Wood; her children, Alfreda Warren Beach and her husband, Christopher Edward Beach, James Richard Warren Jr. and his wife, Carter Augustine Warren and William Charles Warren and his wife, Lindsay Heaps Warren. She was a loving grandmother to Chris, Lewis, Hank and Lane Beach, Alfred and Polly Warren and Charlie Warren. She will always be remembered for her faith, love of family and Southern hospitality. A Celebration of Life will take place Friday, September 4, 2020, at Hollywood Cemetery at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Sheltering Arms Foundation, 140 East Shore Dr., Suite 200, Glen Allen, Va. 23059 or Bon Secours Hospice, 8580 Magellan Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23227.
