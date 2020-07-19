WARREN, CHARLES

WARREN, Charles Walton "Bud," born January 3, 1930, of Powhatan, passed on July 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathaniel and Edith Warren; his wives, Margaret Warren and Barbara Warren; brothers, Rupert and Larry; and son-in-law, Gordon McCabe. He is survived by his daughter, Donna Warren McCabe; stepchildren, D. Sherwood Haddon Jr. (Donna) and Linda Haddon Adcock (Donnie); four stepgrandchildren and nine stepgreat-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Pat Puryear of North Carolina. A graveside service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Dale Memorial Park in Chesterfield. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.

