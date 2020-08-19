WARRICK, Betty Jean Sailsbury, 63, went into the presence of Jesus on Saturday, August 15, 2020. "Jeannie" as she was known to most, was born on June 7, 1957, to Raymond and Betty Sailsbury. She was a kind, friendly person who never met a stranger. She gave her life to Christ at a young age and served as an organist and vocalist at Clover Hill Baptist Church, where she was one of the original charter members. After graduating from Johnston-Willis School of Nursing, she served many years as a registered nurse. She met Stanley Warrick in 1981, married in 1982 and together they raised six children, left to cherish her memory, Michael Warrick (Kimberley), Paul Warrick (Pressley), Ben Warrick (Emily), Andrew Warrick (Colleen), Rachel Rudd (Logan) and Rebekah Webb. Jeannie cherished her 11 grandchildren, Brandon, Meron, Kirsten, Ava, Blake, Ryian, Wyatt, Judah, Whitley, Raleigh and Addison. She also leaves behind her loving siblings, sister, Yvonne Thompson (Bruce); and brother, Raymond Sailsbury Jr. (Kay); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Clover Hill Baptist Church, 3100 Old Courthouse Rd., on Friday, August 21, at 10 a.m., with a memorial service being held there at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Avenue, Ste. 510, New York, N.Y. 10017.
