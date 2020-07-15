WASHINGTON, Robert L., 65, of Ruther Glen, departed this life July 7, 2020. Remain rest with Owens Funeral Services (Ashland), where there will be a public viewing Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m. and also where a private funeral will take place 12 noon July 17, 2020. Online condolences, www.owensfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
More tenants leaving Stony Point Fashion Park: Sur la Table closing; CinéBistro's reopening uncertain
-
Two Monument Avenue residents sue over removal of Confederate statues, urge their restoration
-
State board backs plan for removing Lee monument by cutting it in three sections
-
UPDATED: Richmond judge bars removal of lone remaining Richmond-owned Confederate statue
-
Federico brothers convicted in brazen Chesterfield murder-for-hire plot to kill 3
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Mausoleum sold for $7270 in 2016, sell for $6270. Call Robert, …
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Sites 3 & 4. Lot 255. Hillside Garden. Both for $1500. Call…