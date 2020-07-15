WASHINGTON, Robert

WASHINGTON, Robert L., 65, of Ruther Glen, departed this life July 7, 2020. Remain rest with Owens Funeral Services (Ashland), where there will be a public viewing Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m. and also where a private funeral will take place 12 noon July 17, 2020. Online condolences, www.owensfuneralservice.com.

