WATERS, Elizabeth Ann Saady Weeks, passed away at the age of 84 on August 17, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Elizabeth was born to the late Louis Saady and Christine Saady Waymack in Richmond, Va., where she remained for most of her life. Of all the things that brought her happiness, she most enjoyed fishing on the beach, traveling to Europe and a big bowl of ice cream. Above all, she loved her time spent with family. Elizabeth was a devout parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and was an active member of the Discalced Carmelite Community of The Holy Spirit. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Mac Weeks; her second husband, Eddie Waters; and her sister, Barbara DiFrancesco. She is survived by her three children, Randall (Rhonda) Weeks, Diane Hayes and Lisa Bradbury; her eight grandchildren, Andrew and Christine Weeks, Elizabeth (Joseph), William and Timothy Hayes, Gareth (Lindsay) and Evan (Nicole) Jones and Logan Bradbury; as well as six great-grandchildren, Lucy, Annabelle and Charlie Blankenship, Rhys and Wren Jones and Elis Jones. Elizabeth was an inspiring and resilient woman who brought love, laughter and a whole lot of spunk to this world. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Bliley's Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, where a Rosary will be said at 5:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 828 Buford Road, Richmond, Virginia 23235. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church.