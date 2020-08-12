WATERS, Fred Roland, age 76, of Chesterfield, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 15, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carol Waters; his children, F. Craig Waters (Sonya) of Chesterfield and Holly Waters (Jo) of Richmond. Celebration of Life service for Fred will be held on Saturday, August 15, at 11 a.m. at Southside Church of the Nazerene, 6851 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Seating will be in accordance with social distancing guidelines. Masks will be required.View online memorial
