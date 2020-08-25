WATKINS, William T., 85, of Disputanta, Virginia, formerly of Colonial Heights, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Born in Petersburg, Virginia on May 13, 1935, he was the son of the late Roland S. and Lillian Gibbs Watkins. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Wanda L. Watkins; and a son, Stephen Scott Watkins; sisters, Peggy Woods and Gloria Jean Johnson. He is survived by his daughter, Ellen Watkins Juliano and husband, John A. Juliano of Deltona, Florida; a grandson, John A. Juliano Jr.; and a great- grandson, Corbin A. Juliano; brothers, Robert "Pee Wee" Watkins, Ralph "Bubba" Otey Jr.; sisters, Rosa Poarch, Frances Whitmore and Carol Sue Johnston. William graduated from Petersburg High School in 1953. He started his career at The Richmond Times-Dispatch as a district manager, retiring after 22 years. He then began a second career as plant manager at Boehringer, Ingelheim corporation, retiring in May 2000. Mr. Watkins was a United States Army veteran. He was a rifle and weapons platoon sergeant for the 176th infantry National Guard; he enlisted December 9, 1956 and was honorably discharged, December 8, 1959, at the grade of sergeant. His awards included: Sharpshooter Pistol .45, Expert M1 Rifle. Bill joined the Colonial Heights Baptist Church as a six-year old boy, called by the Lord to be His and was a member for 45 years. He was currently a member of Oakland Baptist Church in Disputanta, Va. for the past 22 years. He was a member of the Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons in Virginia and was Mark Master in 1978 and Worshipful Master of the Grand Lodge of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons Blandford Masonic Lodge No. 3, A.F. & A.M. He was also a member of the NRA Legion of Honor; the Archeological Society of Virginia, where he was a Member/Participant in the Nanzattico Archeological research project along the Rappahnock River; and the Virginia Peninsula Sportsmen Association, where he received numerous 1st place awards in Deer and Turkey categories. He was a Virginia commission of Game and Inland Fisheries State Champion during the 1960-61 hunting season. Bill played softball for many years and teams, beginning with the Underhills team in the 1940s, continuing into the 1960s and 1970s with the C.H. Baptist Team & Optimist Club. He enjoyed weightlifting and bodybuilding, starting at Adkins Gym in C.H. in the 1960s and placed third in overall at N.P.C. Southeastern USA Championship. Bill was a nurturer by nature and while other hobbies and interest came and went over the years, he always kept his love for gardening, where he won numerous first place awards in the Larger Tomato Contest, and in his retirement years turned his gardening skills into a Garden for God, donating all proceeds to his church's Lottie Moon missionary fund. He never lost his love and enjoyment for fishing and hunting, as he fished up until the last day. He was known for his love of Jesus and his family. He humbly yet firmly walked God's path and always set a good example for his family and others to follow. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Oakland Baptist Church, 12601 Prince George Dr., Disputanta, Virginia 23842. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg. The family will receive friends from 12 to 3 and from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Pallbearers are: Ralph "Bubba" Otey Jr., John Juliano Jr., John Tucker, Donald Livesay Jr., William Ragsdale, Robert "Bobby" Rivenbark, Skip Eanes and Rusty Puckett. The family Will be enforcing social distancing and mask wearing requirements. Masks will be provided if unavailable. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compassion International, Colorado Springs, Colo. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.