WATTS, Patrick, went to be with the Lord on August 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda (Cookie) Watts. He is survived by his father, Dorman Watts; his sister, Christine Etters; his brother, John Etters; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Patrick attended Byrd High School and graduated from ECPI with a degree in information technology. He loved his job at Retail Data and worked there for six years. Patrick was a kind, passionate soul. He lived life to the fullest and saw the positive in everything and everyone. He was known for his infectious smile, larger than life personality and compassion for others. He loved his dogs, Diddy, Lana and little man, loved watching all types of sports (UVA and the Braves were two of his favorites). He was a great cook, he loved cooking dinners for his father and entertaining family and friends at his pool. By far his greatest passion was music. He taught himself how to play the guitar, he loved playing, writing and singing old country music. He would put a concert on if you let him. Patrick had many friends but his best friend and the one he cherished most was his father. He loved the time he spent living with him for the past 10 years. He is resting peacefully with his beloved mom; and his dog, Diddy. He will be deeply missed by friends and family, and his spirit will live on with those whose lives he touched. Services will be held Saturday, August 29, at 11 a.m. in the garden at Dale Memorial Park.
